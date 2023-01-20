Texoma Local
The Choctaw Nation breaks ground on apartment complex

The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor pool.
The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor pool.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma breaks ground on the new multi-family housing development.

Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation said, “it’s been a long time coming.”

“The Haven” complex will boast 216 units, on 116 acres.

Chief Batton said, “it’s going to be available to tribal members and to other employees and if there’s units left over it’ll be open to the market after that.”

The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor pool.

“We’re looking to have things for our animals, we’re looking at things for having playgrounds for the kids, this is truly a community that they get to know their neighbors, feel comfortable and safe in,” said Chief Batton.

But this is just the first of four phases, “which is potentially a thousand units right here in Durant,” Chief Batton added.

While the Choctaw Nation is one of the biggest employers in Southeastern Oklahoma, living space is at a premium in Durant.

Lisa Taylor, Durant City Manager said, “Durant really needs housing at this time, we have plenty of jobs and we’re trying to recruit in more people to fill those jobs so housing is very important to our community right now and to our region.”

Phase one should be completed by June of next year.

“We’re just grateful that the Choctaw Nation had the foresight to put things in,” Taylor said.

Chief Batton said they even have more projects in the works, “also we’re doing a new casino in Hochatown and we’ll be building employee housing as well.”

