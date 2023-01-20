Denison Development Alliance holds 21st Economic Summit

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Development held it’s 21st economic development summit Friday morning.

The purpose of the event is to educate the community on the future plans and projects, while also celebrating the growth the city saw in 2022.

“It’s vitally important that we keep everyone informed on what we’re doing,” Denison Development Alliance President, Tony Kaai said.

A major focus was highlighting the grown of downtown, which saw the addition of multiple restaurants, a brewery, and winery.

”I think it’s good for people to come,” Bob Landon, President of Landon Winery said. ”Especially the locals to come and hear from investors and people that own business like me, why we chose their city and that they better get prepared because the world is heading this way.”

Kaai said the city is also trying to get positioned to possibly create jobs in Denison when Texas Instruments and Global Wafers come to the area.

“So, when we get those leads and talk to those companies, we can maybe close some deals and create some high tech jobs in Denison,” Kaai said.

