BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Durant Mayor Oden Grube will be stepping down as the city’s mayor.

According to the city, Grube was leaving on good terms, but no further comment was given.

Grube has been mayor since 2019.

This is a developing story. News 12 will continue to keep you updated as we learn more.

