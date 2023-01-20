Texoma Local
Durant’s Animal Shelter in need of donations

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -If you love animals, the City of Durant’s animal shelter needs your help.

They’re housing so many dogs and cats that they’re running out of essential supplies.

Durant’s Animal Control Officer, Darren Beckham said, “we’ll really take anything anyone is willing to give us but we need dog food. We need a lot of dog food at the moment, cat litter is really needed but we can also take blankets, towels, beds whatever you guys can bring us we’re more than happy to have.”

You can donate through Amazon on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Or drop off donations at the shelter or city hall.

And if you would like to donate time, you can message them on Facebook to set up a day and time.

