Durant’s Council discusses upcoming election, University Blvd. Project and more

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Durant’s City Council called for a special meeting Friday, with multiple talking points on the agenda.

One of them being Oden Grube stepping down as Durant’s first female mayor.

“She is going to take some time to focus on her businesses and her family and she just felt that that was the best step for her personal health,” said Durant’s spokesperson, Rebecca Carroll.

In her place, Vice Mayor Danny Sherrer is now acting mayor till the April elections.

Carroll said, “we will have four seats open in the upcoming election, the election will be April 4th.”

Along with Grube’s Ward 2 seat, Wards 3 and 4, as well as an at-large seat are up for grabs.

“And then the four new members and our one existing member will vote on a new member,” Carroll said.

Another position on the agenda was City Manager Lisa Taylor’s contract, “to formalize the terms we have an agreement for my employment.”

Which raised questions for Council Member Steve Brittingham, “why are we doing this three months later?

In October, Durant announced Lisa Taylor as permanent city manager, but Friday said her contract was not appropriately put on the agenda as a separate item for council to approve.

And another item on the agenda was timelines of milestone completion for the University Blvd. Project, a condition of the new contract with Schiralli Construction.

Three of four completion deadlines were pushed back by a month.

“Schiralli was originally supposed to have our staffing plan to us by January 16th but because there was such a short window from the 3rd and 16th, they did not sign the agreement because they did not believe they could meet it,” said Carroll.

As part of the new contract, if they don’t make these deadlines, the contractor will be subject to financial penalties.

Carroll said, “we do expect Schiralli to start next Monday.”

The project’s new completion deadline is August 17, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.