Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday.
Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in.
The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property.
If you have any information that could help, call Kingston Police at (580) 564-2214.
