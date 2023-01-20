Kingston Police searching for restaurant burglar

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Kingston Police are asking for help identifying a masked person that broke into a restaurant on Thursday.

Photos taken from a security camera inside El Tequila show a person breaking in.

The restaurant told police the person left with some of their property.

If you have any information that could help, call Kingston Police at (580) 564-2214.

