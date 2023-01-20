Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A Little Rain Saturday, Snow Potential Tuesday

Right now, we’re facing a winter mix on Tuesday with temperatures a bit warm for any accumulation
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
KXII Weather Authority Forecast(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A band of high-level clouds passing through Texoma skies overnight will help to keep temperatures from getting super cold, we should bottom out in the mid-30s most places with nearly calm winds.

Friday skies go from mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures should rise to near 60 degrees. An upper wave approaches with a chance of a cool rain on Saturday, but amounts are expected to be very light at less than a tenth of an inch. Then, a cold front passes and we’re back to sunshine and seasonably cool for Sunday. The process repeats Monday-Tuesday – clouds increase Monday, a chilly rain develops Monday night and into Tuesday.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the Tuesday system as models are coming into better agreement for rain potentially mixing with or changing to sleet or snow as the core of an upper low second wave moves overhead Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be marginal – a change of a few degrees either way make a big difference in what type of precipitation we wind up with; stay tuned.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Juan Portillo was sentenced to five years in prison for sexual assault of a child
Sherman man in prison for sexual assault of a child
Nicolas Santana, 60, is dead after a semi crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the...
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison
Shane Cooper, 42, was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and...
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say

Latest News

Full Morning Weather 1/19/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/19/2023
Overnight Weather: Jan 18-19, 2023
Overnight Weather: Jan 18-19, 2023
Full Morning Weather 1/18/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/18/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/17/2023
Full Morning Weather 1/17/2023