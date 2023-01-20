A Little Rain Saturday, Snow Potential Tuesday

A band of high-level clouds passing through Texoma skies overnight will help to keep temperatures from getting super cold, we should bottom out in the mid-30s most places with nearly calm winds.

Friday skies go from mostly cloudy in the morning to mostly sunny by afternoon. Temperatures should rise to near 60 degrees. An upper wave approaches with a chance of a cool rain on Saturday, but amounts are expected to be very light at less than a tenth of an inch. Then, a cold front passes and we’re back to sunshine and seasonably cool for Sunday. The process repeats Monday-Tuesday – clouds increase Monday, a chilly rain develops Monday night and into Tuesday.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the Tuesday system as models are coming into better agreement for rain potentially mixing with or changing to sleet or snow as the core of an upper low second wave moves overhead Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be marginal – a change of a few degrees either way make a big difference in what type of precipitation we wind up with; stay tuned.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

