Saturday’s Rain Ends by Afternoon

A passing upper wave keeps a chance of cool rain Saturday, but amounts are expected to be very light at less than a tenth of an inch. Then, a cold front passes with gusty, chilly winds Saturday night. Clouds dissipate leaving us with a decent amount of sunshine by Sunday afternoon and through the day Monday.

We’ll have to keep an eye on the next upper-level system system arriving on Tuesday, because the computer models are in good agreement for rain potentially mixing with or changing to sleet or snow as the core of an upper low second wave moves overhead. Temperatures will be marginal – a change of a few degrees either way will make a big difference in what type of precipitation we wind up with; stay tuned.

Chilly weather continues in the wake of this system with sub-freezing nights in the upper 20s and cool daytime highs in the 40s and 50s.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

