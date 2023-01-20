Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County

MEAD, Okla. (KXII) - A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on US-70 near Mead Cemetery Rd, approximately .5 miles west of Mead.

Troopers said 71-year-old Steven Westbrook was traveling eastbound on US-70 when he crossed the center line and hit a truck pulling a livestock trailer, driven by Kyle Jones, 28, of Lone Grove.

Westbrook was pinned for approximately 20 minutes before being freed by a private citizens reciprocating saw, according to OHP.

Westbrook was flown to Texoma Medical Center in stable condition with arm and chest injuries.

Troopers said Jones was not injured.

OHP said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.