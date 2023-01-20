Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes- Misshapen Heads in Infants

TMC Medical Minutes- Misshapen Heads in Infants
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Denison Police Department is on the scene of a multiple vehicle crash along highway 75 near...
Multiple vehicle crash shuts down Highway 75
Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept. 21, 2015....
Alec Baldwin to be charged with manslaughter in set shooting
The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor...
The Choctaw Nation breaks ground on apartment complex
Matthew Armstrong, 33, was sentenced to life in prison for his role in two separate homicides.
Seminole County man sentenced to life in federal prison
The Grayson County Fire Marshal told us Sunday’s fire was no accident and a criminal...
Owner offering reward after Whitesboro café destroyed by arson fire

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes- Misshapen Heads in Infants
TMC Medical Minutes- Deviated Nasal Septum
TMC Medical Minutes- Deviated Nasal Septum
TMC Medical Minutes- Carbon Monoxide Poisoning