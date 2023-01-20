Texoma Local
Tyson, others, lose Oklahoma lawsuit over poultry pollution

The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife...
The Illinois River as seen from Goat's Bluffat the J.T. Nickel Family Nature and Wildlife Preserve, July 18, 2019. The world's largest poultry producer is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that face a March 17th deadline to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a polluted watershed. A federal judge on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 ruled that Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and others are responsible for pollution of the Illinois River Watershed by disposing of chicken litter that leached into the river. (Mike Simons/Tulsa World via AP)(Mike Simons | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
(AP) - The world’s largest poultry producer is among nearly a dozen poultry companies that face a March 17th deadline to reach agreement with the state of Oklahoma on how to clean a polluted watershed.

A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Arkansas-based Tyson Foods, Minnesota-based Cargill Inc. and others are responsible for pollution of the Illinois River Watershed by disposing of chicken litter that leached into the river.

The ruling came in a lawsuit filed in 2005 by then-Oklahoma Attorney General Drew Edmondson, who said he believes there is plenty of time for an agreement if the companies recognize how little room they have to make demands.

