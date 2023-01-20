Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson man was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in Carter County in 2021.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Dustin Bulla was driving drunk when he crossed the center line on Keller Rd. and crashed head-on into a van with a family of five inside.

Court documents state that Michal Eccles died as a result of the crash.

Bulla was charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of DUI resulting in great bodily injury.

