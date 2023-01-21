Texoma Local
AmazonSmile dissolves, cuts extra funding from Sherman Education Foundation

By Lauren Rangel
Jan. 20, 2023
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Amazon is saying goodbye to its AmazonSmile program.

Through AmazonSmile, the company donates money to charities across the U.S., including the Sherman Education Foundation.

Sherman ISD said it’s sad to see it go, but fortunately, it’s not a huge loss.

It receives just more than $100 a year from the program.

“Thanks to the good resources of our board and our leadership from our executive director, we never relied upon it heavily,” said Edwin Clark, the financial chair for the Sherman Education Foundation. “Our focus has always been engaging with the people of Sherman and the business’ of Sherman to do direct fundraising in those efforts.”

The foundation said if you want to donate, the best way is on their website.

