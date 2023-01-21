Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb

Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians." (Royal Belgian Institue of Naural Sciences / University of Jaén)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:54 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Archeologists have unearthed crocodile mummies from a tomb in Egypt.

They made the discovery during an excavation in 2019, near the city of Aswan.

The tomb contained five skeletons and five skulls of large crocodiles, dating back to before 304 B.C.

The crocodiles are thought to be from two different species.

Archeologists believe the remains were buried as part of a ritual honoring an ancient Egyptian god linked to crocodiles.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The three story complex will come with amenities like a clubhouse, playground and an outdoor...
The Choctaw Nation breaks ground on apartment complex
A Madill man was pinned and later flown to the hospital after a crash in Bryan County Thursday.
Man pinned, flown to hospital after wreck in Bryan County
Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts...
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
The Pontotoc County Undersheriff said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured...
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
Dustin Bulla was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in...
Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

Chesterfield police say Kona had served the department for more than eight years.
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
FILE - In a Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018 file photo, Buzz Aldrin attends the 15th annual Global...
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
Tymetrica Cohns, a school cafeteria worker, is facing charges for selling baked goods laced...
School cafeteria worker arrested for selling food laced with pot, authorities say
Archaeologists say the discovery provides "another glimpse into the life of ancient Egyptians."...
Mummified crocodiles discovered in Egyptian tomb