Chilly & Breezy end to the Weekend

After last night’s cold front, Texoma is feeling a chilly northwesterly wind flow coupled with normal January temperatures of low 50s for highs and 30s for low. Clouds have been clearing up throughout Sunday, which will make for a below freezing overnight and Monday morning. Monday will be clear, quiet and cold.

Tuesday is when the weather gets interesting. Starting Tuesday morning, rainfall will start moving through Texoma. By noon, portions of northwest Texoma will start seeing snow mixed in with the rain. By sundown, almost all of Texoma will be seeing snowfall that won’t end until the late overnight hours heading into early Wednesday morning.

The main question is accumulation. This storm is an upper-air low bringing in cold Canadian air to create the snow. But at the surface, temperatures will be in the 30s but above the magic freezing number of 32 degrees throughout Tuesday. This is good news for the roads as it will keep road travel risks low. Initial snowfall will melt on contact, but as the day goes on, accumulation in grassy areas will be possible. Most of Texoma will at most see an inch of snow accumulation while some northwestern Oklahoma counties could see 3-5 inches in grassy areas.

Even better news is the cloud cover will stick around through Wednesday to keep temperatures above freezing even through the overnight. This will help prevent icing on the roads going into Wednesday.

Afterwards temperatures will remain colder than the first half of January with temperatures trending much colder as we get closer to February. Dust off that winter jacket! But get ready for a cold and wet Tuesday in the meantime.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

