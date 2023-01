CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A man arrested in 2019 was found guilty of first degree murder in Choctaw County.

Hugo Police said Gregory Gamblin was arrested after Jeremy Barnett was found with a cut to his neck in a car off of Highway 271.

Gamblin has not been sentenced. The jury recommended life without parole.

