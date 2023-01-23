Denison man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes.

According to the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, 43-year old David James Sagers was sentenced to 30 years in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and 20 years in prison for two counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography. The sentences will run concurrent.

In January of 2020, investigators with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office received a CPS referral regarding allegations of child sexual abuse, according to a press release.

The district attorney’s office said the child provided a descriptive and detailed outcry of multiple incidents of sexual abuse at the Grayson County Children’s Advocacy Center. The child also reported several incidents of sexual abuse were witnessed by the child’s sibling.

The press release states investigators learned the child was seeing a therapist and it was discovered the child also made an outcry to the therapist. Numerous witnesses, including family members, were interviewed.

In July of 2022, a Grayson County Grand Jury returned a multiple-count indictment against the defendant for the child sexual abuse.

The press release states in September of 2022, the Grayson County Criminal Assistant District Attorney assigned to the Sager investigation was contacted by a third party who advised that eviction proceeding were being conducted in Denison on Sagers’ residence.

Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators discovered child sex dolls which were still in boxes with address labels belonging to Sagers, along with digital video disks containing child sexual exploitation material (CSAM), according to the press release.

“When our office learned about the eviction, we figured it was a long shot, but why not ask the investigators to go out there to look around,” said Assistant District Attorney Don Hoover. We had no idea how much evidence they would uncover and how much it would bolster the case.

District Attorney Brett Smith added, “Whether it was luck or divine intervention, regardless we are thankful this case took a strange turn in our favor. Most importantly this is one child victim who did not have to testify because the defendant chose to plead guilty.”

In November of 2022, a subsequent Grayson County Grand Jury returned another indictment against the defendant for multiple counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography.

According to the attorney’s office, due to the nature of the offenses of conviction, Sagers must serve at least half of his sentence before being considered for parole, and will be required to register as a sex offender for life and will be subject to a lifetime protective order with the victims in this case.

