Gainesville Transfer Station to close temporarily

The City of Gainesville Transfer Station will close Monday Jan. 30, until late February.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Gainesville Transfer Station will close Monday Jan. 30, until late February.

According to the City of Gainesville, the transfer station will remain closed during the construction of a new scale house.

The transfer station accepts waste from city waste hauling vehicles, other cities authorized to use the transfer station, and the public, then transfers this waste into transfer trucks for hauling and disposal at the TASWA Disposal and Recycling Facility, which is a Type I municipal solid waste landfill, according to the city.

Residents who need to drop off materials in the mean time are asked to go to the Taswa Landfill located at 25090 TX-56 Whitesboro, TX 76273.

Both the scale house and transfer station will open on February 20.

