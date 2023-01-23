Grayson County to hold hazard mitigation plan meeting

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday to gather input for updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

According to a press release, Grayson County residents are invited to help build a plan to reduce the risk of floods, drought, and other natural hazards with the goal of minimizing or eliminating the long term risks of natural disasters.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning Auditorium.

The plan includes the cities of:

Bells

Collinsville

Denison

Dorchester

Gunter

Howe

Knollwood

Pottsboro

Sadler

Sherman

Southmayd

Tioga

Tom Bean

Van Alstyne

Whitesboro

Whitewright

A public participation survey is available here.

