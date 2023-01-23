Texoma Local
Grayson County to hold hazard mitigation plan meeting

Grayson County residents are invited to help build a plan to reduce the risk of floods, drought, and other natural hazards with the goal of minimizing or eliminating the long term risks of natural disasters.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Grayson County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday to gather input for updating the Hazard Mitigation Plan.

According to a press release, Grayson County residents are invited to help build a plan to reduce the risk of floods, drought, and other natural hazards with the goal of minimizing or eliminating the long term risks of natural disasters.

The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Grayson College Center for Workplace Learning Auditorium.

The plan includes the cities of:

  • Bells
  • Collinsville
  • Denison
  • Dorchester
  • Gunter
  • Howe
  • Knollwood
  • Pottsboro
  • Sadler
  • Sherman
  • Southmayd
  • Tioga
  • Tom Bean
  • Van Alstyne
  • Whitesboro
  • Whitewright

A public participation survey is available here.

