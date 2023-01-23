Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County Sheriff’s Deputy hit a pedestrian while driving last night, according to the sheriff’s office.

A post on the department’s Facebook stated it happened around 10 last night. A patrol car was driving down Highway 11 near Cedar Road when a pedestrian crossed the highway.

The sheriff’s office stated the woman was wearing dark clothing. They said she was “clipped by the car” as the deputy tried to avoid hitting her.

An ambulance was called, but the sheriff’s office stated she refused treatment and was released at the scene.

GCSO said they are investigating the incident.

