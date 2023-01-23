Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

‘I am mad’: 3rd grader wants more security after Va. school shooting

Parents of a 6-year-old who allegedly shot his teacher released a statement. (CNN/WTVR/WTKR/TAURUS USA/NEWPORT NEWS PUBLIC SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (CNN) - A third grader who attends the Virginia elementary school where a first grade teacher was shot says he feels like his school is not protecting him.

Kautier Brown, 10, is a third grade student at Richneck Elementary in Newport News. He said he was dropping off sick notes at the office when he saw police cars outside the school Jan. 6.

First grade teacher Abby Zwerner had been shot, allegedly by her 6-year-old student.

Weeks later, students and parents are set to return to the school Wednesday for an open house. Counselors will be on hand to provide help to anyone in need.

But Kautier says he won’t return to class until security is improved. He says he did not make this decision out of fear.

“It was because I am mad – mad that we can’t go to the park, mad we can’t go shopping, mad that we can’t go to the amusement park, mad that we can’t go to school, mad because this is the third school shooting, mad because my mom complained about the buzzer being broke at my school, and nobody did anything about it until now,” he said.

Kautier hopes the school will put in security guards, metal detectors and cameras. He also wants students to carry only clear bookbags.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
The Pontotoc County Undersheriff said four men, whose names have not been released yet, lured...
Charges filed after four inmates allegedly assaulted another inmate
Through AmazonSmile, the company donates money to charities across the U.S., including the...
AmazonSmile dissolves, cuts extra funding from Sherman Education Foundation
Paris Police placed one of its officers on paid administrative leave while it said it conducts...
Paris Police place cop on paid administrative leave after confrontation with Lamar County resident
Dustin Bulla was sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison for a fatal DUI crash in...
Wilson man who police say killed mother of 5 in DUI crash sentenced to federal prison

Latest News

a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
10 people were killed at a dance studio in Monterey Park, California.
Suspect dead in California mass shooting investigation