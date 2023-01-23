Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Iowa school shooting hurts 3; police say 2 in custody

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was...
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, police said.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city’s downtown.

A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.

The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.

Emergency crews were called to the school, which is in a business park, just before 1 p.m. About 20 minutes after the shooting, police said officers stopped a car about two miles away and took “multiple suspects” into custody.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Sunday his office is working with the...
OK Attorney General joins investigation into Swadley’s scandal

Latest News

Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
FILE: The process for future COVID-19 vaccines may be similar to that for the seasonal flu...
US proposes once-a-year COVID shots for most Americans
A portrait of Tyre Nichols is displayed at a memorial service for him on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023...
GRAPHIC: Tyre Nichols’ family watches body camera footage of violent arrest in Memphis
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol...
Four Oath Keepers convicted of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy