Man dies after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Millerton man died after a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 64-year-old Charles Adkins was northbound on Ok-98 when he ran off the road, hit a fence, overcorrected, and ran off the road again, hitting a fence and then a residence.

Troopers said Adkins was transported to McCurtain County Memorial and pronounced dead at the hospital due to a medical condition.

According to OHP the cause of the crash is under investigation.

