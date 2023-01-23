Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man dies after single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County

A Millerton man died after a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County Sunday night.
A Millerton man died after a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County Sunday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Millerton man died after a single-vehicle crash in McCurtain County Sunday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 64-year-old Charles Adkins was northbound on Ok-98 when he ran off the road, hit a fence, overcorrected, and ran off the road again, hitting a fence and then a residence.

Troopers said Adkins was transported to McCurtain County Memorial and pronounced dead at the hospital due to a medical condition.

According to OHP the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75

Latest News

Calvin Prince was appointed by the governor to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday.
Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board
Grayson County residents are invited to help build a plan to reduce the risk of floods,...
Grayson County to hold hazard mitigation plan meeting
The biggest cause of crashes during winter weather, “speed is the number one thing, people...
Experts warn drivers as winter weather moves into Texoma
Greg Gamblin was found guilty of first degree murder in Choctaw County for killing Jeremy...
Choctaw County man found guilty of murder for 2019 killing