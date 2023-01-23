Texoma Local
Man injured after striking tree in McCurtain County

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Valliant man is in the hospital after he drove into a tree in McCurtain county.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 2:51 a.m. Sunday morning near Garvin.

Troopers said a 2007 Chrysler was driving south on Barn Swallow Road but kept going straight at a T intersection and struck a tree.

The driver of the car, 26-year-old Christopher Sands was transported to Paris Medical in Paris, Texas in stable condition with leg injuries.

