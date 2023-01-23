Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

4 people wounded, trooper bitten, suspect dead after Kansas shootout, authorities say

Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.
Three deputies were among those wounded in the Kansas shootout, authorities said.(Gray News, file)
By KWCH Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 11:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Four people were wounded, including three deputies, and a suspect was killed following a shooting Monday morning in Dodge City, authorities said.

Around 9 a.m., the Clark County Sheriff’s Office tried to stop a vehicle driven by a wanted suspect, but the driver fled, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said.

Deputies started chasing the vehicle north toward Dodge City. Deputies from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol then joined the pursuit.

Police said that the shootout started when the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop at Highway 50 and 113 Road in Dodge City. The male suspect was shot and killed.

Officials said a woman who was in the vehicle was shot and is in critical condition. She is being taken to a hospital in Wichita.

Three deputies were shot - two from Ford County Sheriff’s Office and one from Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the deputies are in serious condition, and they were also taken to a Wichita hospital, authorities said. The third deputy is in good condition.

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper was bitten by a K-9 officer during the incident and is in good condition.

Further details will be coming, as the investigation is in its preliminary stage.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond said on Sunday his office is working with the...
OK Attorney General joins investigation into Swadley’s scandal

Latest News

Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes.
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
Tax season officially underway amid backlog from last year
Two people have died and another was injured after a sign fell on a car at a Denny's restaurant...
Second person dies after Denny’s sign falls on car in Kentucky
In this courtroom sketch, Elon Musk, left, with shareholder attorney Nicholas Porritt, appears...
Elon Musk testifies in 2nd day of Tesla tweet trial