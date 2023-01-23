ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75

COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed.

ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area.

They also said they will be rescheduling the project for a later date.

