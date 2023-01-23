Texoma Local
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed.(City of Jackson)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 11:19 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COBERT, Okla. (KXII) -The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will be postponed.

ODOT said they had planned to temporarily arrow the highway to one lane in each direction so that crews could work on the highway and ramp construction in the area.

They also said they will be rescheduling the project for a later date.

