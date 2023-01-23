Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Police capture, release wayward seal 3 times in 1 morning

Police contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab...
Police contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab center.(Cape Elizabeth Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine (Gray News) – Police in Maine were tasked with capturing a wayward seal not once… not twice… but three times in one morning.

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department said they first received a call at about 1:30 a.m. Monday from a public works employee who was out plowing the snow. The employee said he had seen what he thought was a seal scurrying through the neighborhood.

An officer was able to capture the seal in the neighborhood and released it back into the ocean at Fort Williams Park.

“We did not know it at the time, but this seal was committed to his goal of exploring Cape Elizabeth…” police wrote on Facebook.

A few hours later, at about 7 a.m., police were called again about a seal on a road. Another officer responded and, together with a citizen, captured the seal once again. The seal was released into the ocean at Fort Williams Park again.

But the story doesn’t end there.

About an hour later, the seal was found roaming the area for the third time Monday morning.

This time, officers contacted Marine Mammals of Maine. The seal was picked up for assessment at their rehab center.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
Police investigate a scene where a shooting took place in Monterey Park, Calif., Sunday, Jan....
Sheriff: Suspect in dance club shooting killed self in van
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75

Latest News

Greg Gamblin was found guilty of first degree murder in Choctaw County for killing Jeremy...
Choctaw County man found guilty of murder for 2019 killing
A former high-ranking FBI counterintelligence official is accused of helping Russian energy...
US: Ex-FBI counterintelligence agent aided Russian oligarch
Two men place flowers near Star Dance Studio to honor victims killed in a shooting in Monterey...
Death toll from LA-area dance hall massacre climbs to 11
A law enforcement officer walks outside the Starts Right Here building, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023,...
2 students killed, teacher injured in Iowa school shooting, police say