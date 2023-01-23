Rain...Then A Heavy, Wet Snow for Tuesday

All of the News 12 area is under either a Winter Weather Advisory or Winter Storm Warning for Tuesday. The Winter Storm Warning covers our northern tier of counties where the heaviest snow is expected to fall. Total snow accumulations should range from 2″ along the Red River counties to around 6″ in Ada and Sulphur. Meanwhile, tonight will feature a chilly and dry evening with rain developing around daybreak. Some of the rain may be quite heavy in the morning with temperatures above freezing in the upper 30s.

However, sleet and then snow develop during the day as the core of a well-defined upper low adds additional cold air to the equation, making for slowly falling temperatures. Surface readings will hover between 32 and 35 degrees most of the afternoon and overnight, but heavy snow bands will allow for considerable accumulation on both the ground and the roadways. It will be a messy deal with the very wet snow, along with slushy roads and yards.

Snow ends before sunrise Wednesday leaving us cloudy, windy, and cold but with highs well above freezing (around 40 degrees), melting all of the Tuesday snowfall off of the roads. The remainder of the snow melts Thursday with highs near 50.

Temperatures moderate late week, strong southerly winds Friday and especially Saturday should drive readings upward to near 60 degrees by Saturday. A strong cold front abruptly cuts off that warming trend on Sunday, highs on Sunday may stay in the 30s with a biting cold wind. The models suggest Monday morning will see lows near 20 degrees.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

