Stonewall man appointed to Okla. pardon and parole board

Calvin Prince was appointed by the governor to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday.
Calvin Prince was appointed by the governor to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 5:21 PM CST
Okla. (KXII) - Governor Kevin Stitt announced the appointment of Calvin Prince to the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board on Monday.

According to a press release, Prince served on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019 and worked in the Oklahoma justice system since 2012.

“I count this as an opportunity to serve all citizens of Oklahoma, and to do so with an impartial perspective in a profoundly important process,” Prince said.

Prince will replace Scott Williams on the parole board.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

