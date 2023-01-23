Texoma Local
Waterloo Lake sewer line reconstruction begins Monday

Denison residents should expect road closures in the coming months for a Waterloo Lake sewer line project.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The project begins on Monday and is expected to take 12 to 14 months.

Over seven thousand feet of sewer line will be replaced with new, larger lines.

The improvements will provide additional sewer system capacity and will improve service for current residents.

A portion of Waterloo Lake Drive is scheduled to to be closed to through traffic for about three months beginning in March.

Other roads that will be affected by the project include Lillis Lane, Kerby Drive, and Day Street.

Capital Improvement Plan Manager Fanchon Stearns said that affected residents who will be affected by the closures will be notified about detours in advance.

“There will be a detour for Waterloo, and when we get close to closing that, we’re actually going to be working with the contractor to tag everybody’s doors, so everyone will have good notice of here’s what it’s going to look like when that actually happens,” Stearns said.

This project is one of thirty-one new and ongoing capital improvement plan projects for the City of Denison in 2023.

