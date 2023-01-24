All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Residents at East Coast Apartments said this morning they woke up to a notice on their door stating their water may be cut off on March 1.

“It’s like deja vu all over again,” said Bill Dodson, a resident at East Coast Apartments.

The city of Denison is now warning water will be disconnected at Apex’s East Coast and Circle Apartments.

“It’s jeopardizing the lives of the tenants here, and it’s just frustrating,” said Dodson.

The notice said the outstanding balance on the bill was severely delinquent.

“He told me was in excess of 50K,” said Genny Zelis, a resident at East Coast Apartments.

“Unfortunately, due to state law, I can’t discuss anything about the owner’s utility billing account, but again those issues do play into the decision,” said Emily Agans, the spokesperson for the city of Denison.

The city also said it’s turning off the taps because of what it found during inspections.

“These issues listed in this release do have to be with the water being on,” said Agans. “Black growth on the walls, unsafe electrical wiring, water leaks.”

The list also includes fire damage, pests, open sewers, and even collapsing floors.

“These conditions that they’re living in is not safe,” said Agans.

“It’s horrible,” said Zelis. “We know the electric is going to be off next. They have no integrity. I mean this place. They’re slum lords.”

Back in November, residents at East Coast went days without power.

“We know this is an extremely difficult situation for these residents,” said Agans. “I want them to know that, and we want to make sure everybody knows we know this is not easy for them.”

News 12 reached out to Apex and has not heard back yet.

The city of Denison is encouraging all residents to contact the Grayson County United Way for help.

