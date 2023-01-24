Burglary suspect wanted in Love County

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for a man who ran from law enforcement after he was allegedly caught burglarizing a home.

According to Love County Sheriff Andy Cumberledge, deputies received a call on Friday about suspicious people attempting to burglarize a home.

When police arrived, two suspects were detained, while a third, Ryan Wyatt, escaped on foot.

Police found a stolen gun in the vehicle belonging to Wyatt.

The other two suspects were arrested for warrants out of other counties as well as felony charges for burglary of the home.

The investigation led deputies to homes in Johnston and Love counties, where more stolen property was found.

Police found several guns, a stolen truck, methamphetamine, and several other stolen electronics, crossbows and other items.

If you have seen Wyatt or know where he is, call 911 or the Love County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.