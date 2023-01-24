Marshall County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone call scams

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Citizens in Marshall County are being targeted by a scam caller.

According to a social media post, the caller is telling citizens they are with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department and claiming they owe money for fines.

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow said citizens should not respond to the calls and refer the caller to the sheriffs office. He adds citizens can always call the court clerk’s office at 580-795-3278 or check www.odcr.com.

