Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Sherman ISD votes to approve two new school bonds

Sherman ISD approved two school bonds that would fund the construction of new schools and a new...
Sherman ISD approved two school bonds that would fund the construction of new schools and a new football stadium(Lauren Rangel)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District has approved two school bonds that would prepare the district for future growth.

At the school board’s Monday night meeting, the Board of Trustees approved bonds totaling more than $500,000.

“Proposition A” would fund the construction of two new elementary schools, new school buildings to replace the Crutchfield and Fairview Elementary School buildings, the conversion of Dillingham Elementary into a middle school, upgrade the amount of classrooms and the safety at Piner Middle School and Sherman High School, and upgrade technology district-wide.

“Proposition B” would fund the construction of a new football stadium at Sherman High School.

“Proposition A” would cost nearly $493 million, and “Proposition B” would cost about $46 million.

Neither proposition would create a tax increase.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
Anna ISD will be switching to a four day work week for the 2023-2024 school year
Anna ISD implements four day work week for 2023-2024 school year
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes.
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes
The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the construction on Highway 75 in Colbert will...
ODOT postpones plans to narrow Highway 75

Latest News

Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
An arrest warrant was issued in Love County for Ryan Wyatt, who ran from law enforcement after...
Burglary suspect wanted in Love County
The city of Denison is now warning water will be disconnected at Apex’s East Coast and Circle...
All bills paid Denison apartments set to lose water in March
The City of Gainesville Transfer Station will close Monday Jan. 30, until late February.
Gainesville Transfer Station to close temporarily