Sherman ISD votes to approve two new school bonds

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Independent School District has approved two school bonds that would prepare the district for future growth.

At the school board’s Monday night meeting, the Board of Trustees approved bonds totaling more than $500,000.

“Proposition A” would fund the construction of two new elementary schools, new school buildings to replace the Crutchfield and Fairview Elementary School buildings, the conversion of Dillingham Elementary into a middle school, upgrade the amount of classrooms and the safety at Piner Middle School and Sherman High School, and upgrade technology district-wide.

“Proposition B” would fund the construction of a new football stadium at Sherman High School.

“Proposition A” would cost nearly $493 million, and “Proposition B” would cost about $46 million.

Neither proposition would create a tax increase.

