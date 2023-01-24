Texoma Local
Snow Ends Overnight, Warmer Days Ahead

Additional accumulations still possible through late tonight
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Snow ends well before dawn, temperatures will hover near freezing, so please be alert to the threat of icy spots/slush on roadways. Total snow accumulations will vary from just a trace in southern locations (like Paris) to perhaps an inch around Sherman-Denison to two inches in Ardmore, to more than three inches in the north (such as Ada and Sulphur).

Wednesday starts cloudy, breezy and cold, but the sun comes out by afternoon and almost all of the snow will melt as highs get into the lower 40s.

Temperatures moderate late week, strong southerly winds Friday and especially Saturday should drive readings upward to near 60 degrees by Saturday. There’s a small chance of rain Saturday just ahead of the next cold front which brings colder weather for Sunday.

Another front and upper wave bring yet another chance for rain next Tuesday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

