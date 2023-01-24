Texoma Local
Suspect apprehended in fatal Boswell shooting

By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BOSWELL, Okla. (KXII) - Tribal and federal authorities have apprehended a suspect in a shooting early Tuesday morning that left one person dead.

Choctaw Tribal Police said the victim was shot on Unger Road sometime after 2 a.m., taken to a hospital, and later died.

Tribal police say the suspect, a 21-year-old white man, was taken into custody later Tuesday morning and is now in the Choctaw County Jail.

Tribal police said they are now working in conjunction with the FBI in the case.

No names or further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

