Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s believed to be the first time that a Guard member deployed on a state border mission called Operation Lone Star has injured another person by firing a weapon.

However, state officials did not disclose the Jan. 15 shooting publicly.

The Texas Military Department did not respond to questions about how many times Guard members have fired a weapon since the mission began in 2021.

That’s raised transparency concerns.

The shooting was described in an internal military report obtained by The Associated Press.

