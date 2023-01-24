Texoma Local
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say

Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Tom Bean man pled guilty Tuesday of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.

According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Francis Bouska was arrested last June after police got a tip that he was trying to solicit a child under 14 years old.

Bouska was sentenced to five years in state prison.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

