Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the city’s streets.

“Right now we’re anticipating the bridges and overpasses getting a little slick,” Norris said. “And it all depends on how much snow we get too. Our police department will be watching the areas that are known for becoming hazardous when we get weather like this, as well as our street crews.”

Norris said anyone who is driving carefully and comes across a part of the road that’s still slick can call the city’s non-emergency number and dispatchers will pass the information on to the street crews.

“One of the hazardous areas is the overpass on Martin Luther King that typically gets slick and we have to shut it completely down,” Norris said. “And 142, typically the bridge on 142 gets very slick.”

Norris said it’s also a good idea to be extra careful when coming up to intersections.

“Give yourself enough time to slow down and come to a stop,” Norris said. “Somebody that may come through attempting to stop may actually slide through the intersection. Just drive with caution and watch the cars that are around you. If you don’t have to be out on the roads then don’t be out on the roads. enjoy a nice warm evening.”

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recommends that drivers plan out their whole route before taking off. Fnd road condition updates at www.okroads.org.

