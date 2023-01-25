Texoma Local
Blood supply dangerously low, OBI says

Our Blood Institute (OBI) said they need donations of all blood types after blood donors canceled appointments and blood drives were delayed due to the winter weather.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - Winter weather is partly to blame for a blood shortage emergency in Oklahoma.

Our Blood Institute (OBI) said they need donations of all blood types after blood donors canceled appointments and blood drives were delayed due to the winter weather.

OBI said those who donate at a donor center on Wednesday or Thursday will receive their choice of a winter hat, gloves or an ice scraper. Successful donors will also receive an alien-themed “Save the Humans” t-shirt.

“Our blood supply was okay and then it started to show weakness because of low donor turnout, and then when blood drives started canceling yesterday and today, it just wiped us out,” OBI Executive Director Susan Crews said.

Appointments can be made online or by calling (877) 340-8777.

