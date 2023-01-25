Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said people have been receiving phone calls from someone identifying himself as a Bryan County Deputy asking for payment to clear a warrant.

The sheriff’s office said they will not call if you have a warrant and if you are called and asked for money, not to give money to the person on the other line.

