Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said people have been receiving phone calls from someone identifying himself as a Bryan County Deputy asking for payment to clear a warrant.
The sheriff’s office said they will not call if you have a warrant and if you are called and asked for money, not to give money to the person on the other line.
