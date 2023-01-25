Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said people have been receiving phone calls from someone identifying himself as a Bryan County Deputy asking for payment to clear a warrant.

The sheriff’s office said they will not call if you have a warrant and if you are called and asked for money, not to give money to the person on the other line.

🚨People have been receiving phone calls from a person identifying himself as a Bryan County Deputy asking for payment to...

Posted by Bryan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

The City of Howe announced Wednesday the removal of their ambulance service at the Howe...
Howe to lose only ambulance by week’s end, city says
Our Blood Institute (OBI) said they need donations of all blood types after blood donors...
Blood supply dangerously low, OBI says
Several local agencies and area restaurants are partnering to serve the community in Tip-A-Cop...
Several Oklahoma public safety departments invite you to Tip-A-Cop
The voter registration deadline in order to be eligible to vote in the March 7th special...
Voter registration deadline approaches in Bryan County