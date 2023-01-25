Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say.

According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance.

Collins-Harris faces four years to life in prison.

Collins-Harris was convicted of three separate felonies in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

