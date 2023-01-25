Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Carter County man charged with trafficking fentanyl

Jesse Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say.
Jesse Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say.(Carter County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 24, 2023 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTER COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Carter County man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, police say.

According to court documents, Jesse Ray Collins-Harris, 26, was arrested on Sunday and charged with trafficking illegal drugs, by knowingly possessing in excess of one gram of fentanyl, a controlled dangerous substance.

Collins-Harris faces four years to life in prison.

Collins-Harris was convicted of three separate felonies in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Suspect named in fatal Boswell shooting
A 17-year-old wanted in connection to the double homicide shooting in Gainesville turned...
Capital murder suspect in custody, police say
Grayson County patrol car hits woman crossing highway
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
A Denison man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for multiple child sex crimes.
Denison man sentenced to 30 years for child sex crimes

Latest News

Jeremy Roberts was arrested and charged with eluding and trafficking drugs after leading police...
Mannsville man arrested after leading troopers on chase
As large clumps of snow fall, Ardmore’s street crews will be working to keep ice off of the...
Ardmore prepares for slippery roads as snow falls
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Suspect named in fatal Boswell shooting