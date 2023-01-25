Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire

A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds...
A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds her life after a house fire.(Lauren Rangel)
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds her life after a house fire.

“I went and found my son, and he was holding his dogs, and he was saying, ‘It’s a dream, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,’” said Jana Jones.

When Jana Jones picked up a phone call from her son last week, she never imagined the nightmare happening on the other end.

“He told me, ‘Momma, I smelled the smoke, but I thought I was dreaming,’” said Jones. “I had two amazing neighbors that saw the smoke and the fire and kicked down the back door and they saved my son. If it wasn’t for that, I would have lost my child.”

Her house caught fire last week.

She posted the news to Facebook and only asked for one thing: Prayers.

“I need prayers because my house just burned down, and I lost everything,” said Jones.

“Without even thinking, I just immediately messaged her, and I was like, ‘Jana, I’m here for you,’” said Luke Kay, a peer from Sherman High’s class of 1994.

In the following 48 hours, he launched a GoFundMe raising more than $2,000.

“She’s just an amazing amazing woman, and the stuff that I know she does with veterans in the community as me being a veteran myself is just absolutely incredible,” said Kay.

Thirty years after crossing the stage, the two bearcats reunited.

“He told me the other day, ‘you’re no longer a classmate,’” said Jones. “He says, ‘you’re family.’”

Her prayers were answered she said in ways she never dreamed.

“Just being there emotionally, you know, it just is amazing, and I never thought a little community like this could do it,” said Jones.

Jones said she found a new home down the road, and they still don’t know how the fire started.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow says he will not enforce the new ATF and DOJ ruling on the...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce ATF pistol brace ruling
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers
The City of Howe announced Wednesday the removal of their ambulance service at the Howe...
Howe to lose only ambulance by week’s end, city says
Our Blood Institute (OBI) said they need donations of all blood types after blood donors...
Blood supply dangerously low, OBI says