From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds her life after a house fire.

“I went and found my son, and he was holding his dogs, and he was saying, ‘It’s a dream, it’s a dream, it’s a dream,’” said Jana Jones.

When Jana Jones picked up a phone call from her son last week, she never imagined the nightmare happening on the other end.

“He told me, ‘Momma, I smelled the smoke, but I thought I was dreaming,’” said Jones. “I had two amazing neighbors that saw the smoke and the fire and kicked down the back door and they saved my son. If it wasn’t for that, I would have lost my child.”

Her house caught fire last week.

She posted the news to Facebook and only asked for one thing: Prayers.

“I need prayers because my house just burned down, and I lost everything,” said Jones.

“Without even thinking, I just immediately messaged her, and I was like, ‘Jana, I’m here for you,’” said Luke Kay, a peer from Sherman High’s class of 1994.

In the following 48 hours, he launched a GoFundMe raising more than $2,000.

“She’s just an amazing amazing woman, and the stuff that I know she does with veterans in the community as me being a veteran myself is just absolutely incredible,” said Kay.

Thirty years after crossing the stage, the two bearcats reunited.

“He told me the other day, ‘you’re no longer a classmate,’” said Jones. “He says, ‘you’re family.’”

Her prayers were answered she said in ways she never dreamed.

“Just being there emotionally, you know, it just is amazing, and I never thought a little community like this could do it,” said Jones.

Jones said she found a new home down the road, and they still don’t know how the fire started.

