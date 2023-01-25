Howe to lose only ambulance by week’s end, city says

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - The City of Howe announced Wednesday the removal of their ambulance service at the Howe Volunteer Fire Department station.

In a press release, city administrator Jeff Stanley said Texas Vital Care (TVC) ambulance service notified them that they will be removing the ambulance currently housed at the station on Saturday.

Stanley said the city is reviewing the removal of the ambulance and communicating with other public officials, including Grayson County, regarding ambulance coverage.

TVC is a separate entity and is not under control of the City of Howe or the HVFD.

Stanley said the city is seeking alternate providers and options to continue emergency services in light of these events.

