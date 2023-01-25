Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Jeremy Renner tried to save nephew when he was crushed by snowplow, sheriff’s report says

The actor revealed over the weekend he broke more than 30 bones in the accident. (Source: INSTAGRAM/JEREMYRENNER/POOL/TRUCKEE MEADOWS FIRE AND RESCUE/CNN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Washoe County Sheriff’s Office released the incident report about Jeremy Renner’s accident on New Year’s Day that left the actor in the hospital for nearly two weeks.

According to the report released Tuesday, Renner was using his snowcat to tow his nephew’s truck off of his driveway when the vehicle began to roll down the hill.

Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.
Jeremy Renner posted an update from his hospital bed Tuesday.(Source: Jeremy Renner/Instagram/CNN)

Officials said Renner jumped out of the snowplow without setting the emergency brake, and when he tried to stop it from hitting his nephew, Renner was pulled under it.

Investigators said they believe if the actor had set the emergency brake, the vehicle would not have crushed him.

The report also noted that the brake indicator light inside the snowcat’s cab was not functioning, and “mechanical issues may have been a factor in this accident.”

Renner is currently recovering at home from the injuries he suffered during the accident. He said he broke more than 30 bones in the accident.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
KXII Weather Authority Forecast
Warmer & Drier Days Are Ahead....
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border

Latest News

Pope Francis speaks during an interview with The Associated Press at the Vatican, Tuesday, Jan....
The AP Interview: Pope says homosexuality not a crime
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
A 5-year-old and 3-year-old were found dead inside a Duxbury, Massachusetts, home. (WFXT)
2 children dead in 'senseless tragedy,' DA says
FILE - Paris Hilton, left, and Carter Reum appear at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles...
Paris Hilton becomes a first-time mom to baby boy
Reina Morales Rojas has been missing since November.
Woman has been missing from Boston since November