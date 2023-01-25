Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

A look into the day of the life of a Denison Police Officer

It’s a free 12-week course with a graduation ceremony the final week.
It’s a free 12-week course with a graduation ceremony the final week.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If you’ve ever wanted to get an inside look at the life of a Denison Police Officer, now’s your chance.

The Denison Citizens Police Academy is accepting applications until March 13.

You can learn the process of patrol, K-9 work, and how Denison Police work hand in hand with the Grayson County Attorney’s Office.

Special Operations Sgt. Jeremy Monroe said, “one of the requirements is that you have to have a Denison address, not necessarily live within the City of Denison, second requirement be 18 years or older and not have a criminal record.”

It’s a free 12-week course with a graduation ceremony the final week.

For more information, click here.

For an application, click here.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 21-year-old man is in custody, accused of fatally shooting a person early Tuesday morning.
Boswell man arrested in fatal shooting of own mother
One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early...
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting
Francis Bouska, 19, pled guilty of trying to solicit sexual acts from a child.
Tom Bean man in prison after attempting to solicit sexual acts from a child, police say
Texas military records show a National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a...
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
Wesley Sloan, 58, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly...
Sherman man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow says he will not enforce the new ATF and DOJ ruling on the...
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce ATF pistol brace ruling
A Denison community is rallying around a local veteran caregiver and single mom as she rebuilds...
From classmates to family: Denison community rallies around mom, veteran caregiver after losing home to fire
The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns people in the community against a scam caller
Bryan County Sheriff’s Office warns of scam callers
The City of Howe announced Wednesday the removal of their ambulance service at the Howe...
Howe to lose only ambulance by week’s end, city says