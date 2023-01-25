Mannsville man arrested after leading troopers on chase

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A Mannsville man was arrested last Wednesday after leading law enforcement on a chase through Carter County.

According to court documents, Jeremy Roberts ran a stop sign and drove up to 80 miles per hour northbound onto Highway 70, endangering numerous other people on the same roads.

Roberts was charged with endangering others while eluding and attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, and trafficking in illegal drugs.

Roberts faces up to life in prison if convicted.

