Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce ATF pistol brace ruling

MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff is going on record saying he will not enforce a new ATF and Department of Justice ruling on the use of stabilizing braces for pistols.

In a statement, Sheriff Donald Yow said that if he comes across someone with a stabilizing brace, it “won’t be addressed.”

Yow also said if a crime is committed with a firearm equipped with a stabilizing brace, state and federal laws will be enforced on that person.

The sheriff’s office will not participate in any confiscation pertaining to the ruling, according to Yow.

