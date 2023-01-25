Texoma Local
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office will not enforce ATF pistol brace ruling

Marshall County Sheriff Donald Yow says he will not enforce the new ATF and DOJ ruling on the use of stabilizing braces for pistols(atf.gov)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Marshall County Sheriff is going on record saying he will not enforce a new ATF and Department of Justice ruling on the use of stabilizing braces for pistols.

In a statement, Sheriff Donald Yow said that if he comes across someone with a stabilizing brace, it “won’t be addressed.”

Yow also said if a crime is committed with a firearm equipped with a stabilizing brace, state and federal laws will be enforced on that person.

The sheriff’s office will not participate in any confiscation pertaining to the ruling, according to Yow.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

