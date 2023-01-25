Texoma Local
Murder arrest made in early morning Denison shooting

One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early Wednesday morning.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One man is dead and another is in jail facing a murder charge after a shooting in Denison early Wednesday morning.

Police said around 2 a.m. officers responded to the 2900 block of Layne Drive to a reported shooting.

When officer arrived, they found the victim, Anthony Taylor, 24, dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspect, Michael Harris, 21, was at the scene, detained, and eventually arrested for murder.

Police said the firearm used in the shooting was secured and seized as evidence.

Denison Police say this case is still under investigation and will be submitted to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office upon completion.

Editor’s Note: A prior version of this story incorrectly identified Taylor as the suspect and Harris as the victim. This is how both were identified in the original information sent by the Denison Police Department. The story is now corrected.

