Several Oklahoma public safety departments invite you to Tip-A-Cop
Published: Jan. 25, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Okla. (KXII) - Several local agencies and area restaurants are partnering to serve the community in Tip-A-Cop on Thursday.
Both the Atoka Police Department and the Durant Fire Department shared in a Facebook post that they would be participating in the event to help raise money for the Special Olympics.
Here are the various locations the departments will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday night:
- Atoka Police Dept. - Jackson’s, Atoka
- Tushka Police Dept. - Cazadorez, Atoka
- Atoka Co. Sheriff’s Office - Cazadorez, Atoka
- Oklahoma Highway Patrol - Atoka Truck Stop, Atoka
- Choctaw Nation Tribal Police - Chili’s, Atoka
- Calera Police Dept. - Roma’s, Durant
- Bryan Co. Sheriff’s Office - Chili’s, Durant
- Durant Fire Dept. - Main St. BBQ, Durant
- Durant Police Dept. - Rib Crib, Durant
- Choctaw Nation Tribal Police - R Hibachi, Durant
